Margaret Casey née Horgan, The Hill Field, Tubridmore, Ardfert.
Beloved wife of Mike and dear mother of Áine and Declan and adored daughter of Joan and the late Dan. She will forever be missed and held in the hearts of her loving family, sister Ann and brothers Michael and Pat, brother-in-law Fearghal, sister-in-law Mary, and her devoted nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Wednesday from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 11:45am where the Requiem Mass for Margaret will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net) followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Pieta House (www.pieta.ie), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home.
