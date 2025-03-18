Advertisement

Margaret Cahill (nee Lucid)

Mar 18, 2025 16:22 By receptionradiokerry
Margaret Cahill (nee Lucid)

Margaret Cahill (nee Lucid) of Michael O’Flynn Terrace, Tralee and formerly Barrow, Ardfert

 Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (20th March) from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Friday morning at 11.30 a.m. where the  Requiem Mass for Margaret will be celebrated at 12 noon  (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1 ). Interment afterwards in Churchill Old Cemetery.

Advertisement

May she rest in peace

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus