Margaret Cahill (nee Lucid) of Michael O’Flynn Terrace, Tralee and formerly Barrow, Ardfert
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (20th March) from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Friday morning at 11.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Margaret will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1 ). Interment afterwards in Churchill Old Cemetery.
May she rest in peace
