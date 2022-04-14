Margaret Brosnan
Ballycleave, Dooks, Glenbeigh
Reposing Sunday evening from 7.30pm - 9pm at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin.
Removal Monday afternoon from Flynn's Funeral Home via Caragh Bridge to The Star of the Sea Church Cromane for Requiem Mass at 2 o' clock. Burial afterwards in Relig Réalt na Mara Cromane. Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv
Sadly missed by her loving son Tim, grandchildren Simon, Tim & Eimear, great-grandchild Tadgh, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.
