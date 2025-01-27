Margaret Barry (née Flaherty), Killomeroe, Lisselton and late of Farranstack, Lisselton, Co. Kerry. Peacefully, on January 26th, 2025, at University Hospital, Kerry. Beloved wife of the late Connie and mother-in-law of the late Mary. Margaret will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons John P and Martin, grandchildren Jamie, Cian and Conor, great-granddaughter Ady, daughter-in-law Siobhan, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Tuesday evening, January 28th, from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue, on Wednesday morning at 11.45am, with the Requiem Mass for Margaret being celebrated at 12 noon, live-streamed on O Gorman Memorial Video Services followed by burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion.