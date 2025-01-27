Margaret Barry (née Flaherty), Killomeroe, Lisselton and late of Farranstack, Lisselton, Co. Kerry. Peacefully, on January 26th, 2025, at University Hospital, Kerry. Beloved wife of the late Connie and mother-in-law of the late Mary. Margaret will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons John P and Martin, grandchildren Jamie, Cian and Conor, great-granddaughter Ady, daughter-in-law Siobhan, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Tuesday evening, January 28th, from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue, on Wednesday morning at 11.45am, with the Requiem Mass for Margaret being celebrated at 12 noon, live-streamed on O Gorman Memorial Video Services followed by burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion.
Recommended
Council establishing emergency response hubs across Kerry for those still without powerJan 27, 2025 17:43
Over €3 million won by Kerry Lotto players in 2024Jan 27, 2025 17:35
Rare leprosy case in southwest led to complex public health challengesJan 27, 2025 17:29
Gardaí seek public's help in tracing driver who damaged two buildings in Tralee town centreJan 27, 2025 17:28
Thornton returns as Weldon names squad for Euro qualifiersJan 27, 2025 17:01