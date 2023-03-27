Margaret Barrett (née Lyons), 6 Clieveragh Park, Listowel and late of Ballygologue Park, Listowel, Co. Kerry.

Peacefully, on March 27th, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Danny and sister of the late Patsy. Margaret will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Jacqueline and Marilyn, son-in-law Tim Madigan, grandchildren Danielle and her fiancé Thomas Healy, Jack and Keogh, great-grandchildren Tommy, Sadbh and Paddy, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at her residence, 6 Clieveragh Park, on this Wednesday from 4.00 p.m to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Thursday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Margaret being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to www.kerryhospice.com.