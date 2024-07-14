Marena Clifford nee Shanahan, Killeacle, Ardfert and formerly of Beenreigh, Abbeydorney.

Died peacefully on July 13th 2024 with her family by her side.

Predeceased by her parents Anne and Timothy and her daughter Bridget Ann.

Sadly missed by her loving husband John Desmond , her loving sons Jeremiah and Timmy, their partners Caroline and Martha, her adored grandchildren Cameron, Hayley, Cora and Jerome, sisters Kathleen and Patricia, aunt Sheila (U.K.), brother-in-law Paddy, nieces, nephews neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing Monday 15th July at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Marena on Tuesday at 1 o' clock in St Brendan's Church Ardfert followed by burial in The Old Cathedral Cemetery Ardfert.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry