Marcella Holly née Browne of Ferndene, Greenville, Listowel; died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on 5th November 2022, beloved wife of Richard and dear mother of Lisa and Daniel and sister of the late Betty and P.J. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren James, Millie, Ada, Darragh and Ethan, sisters Ella, Josephine and Geraldine, brothers Seamus and Liam, daughter-in-law Emily, son-in-law Michael, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Monday 7th November from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Tuesday morning at 11:15 am where the Requiem Mass for Marcella will be celebrated at 11:30 am (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Irish Wheelchair Association (www.iwa.ie/donate) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Rest in Peace