Maonna Lorigan (née O'Farrell)

‘Aisling’, Gurteenroe, Macroom, & formerly of Listowel Co. Kerry

On 11th February, 2022, peacefully, at Cork University Hospital, surrounded by her family Maonna (nee O’Farrell) beloved wife of the late Dr Paddy and loving mother of Michael, Pat, Conor, Ann, Gina, Caroline & Elaine, adored grandchildren Kevin, Aisling, Rebecca, Ciara, Vicky, Grace, Leona, Sarah, Amèlie, Lèna, Emma, sister of Ernine (McDermot, Limerick), Angela (Whelan, Listowel) and the late Birdie, Sr Pius and John.

Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, sisters, sons-in-law and partners Alain, Leonard, Marian & Stephen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, home help and friends.

Reposing at Fitz-Gerald's Funeral Home, Macroom on Sunday from 5pm with Removal at 6pm to St Colman's Church, Macroom. Requiem Mass Monday at 12 noon and will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/macroom Funeral afterwards to St Colman's Cemetery, Macroom.