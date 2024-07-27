Maisie Rohan nee Beirne of Castle View, Lower Main Street, Ballybunion, and formerly of Rushill House, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon.

Maisie died peacefully at home in the company of her loving daughter Martina, her nieces Geraldine, Edel and Patricia.

Maisie is predeceased by her husband Colm, daughter Mary Ellen, parents Frank and Mary Ellen, brothers Bernie Joe, Francis, John and Seamus.

Survived by her daughter Martina, her brother in law Ciaran and his wife Ann.

Nieces, Nephews, Grandnieces and Grandnephews

She will be sadly missed by relatives, friends and neighbours.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence, V31Y652, on Monday 29th July from 2pm- 7pm.

Maisie's funeral cortege will arrive at St. John's Church, Ballybunion, for 11.00am Requiem Mass on Tuesday 30th July (live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion)

Private cremation later