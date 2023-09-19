Mairead Healy Nee Murphy, Mangerton View, Killarney and late of Aughacureen, Killarney, Co Kerry

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Killarney. The Requiem Mass for Mairead will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral.

Family Information: Beloved wife of the late Tim and loving mother of Pat, Con, Mary, Breeda, Geraldine, Tadgh, Olive and Aidan. Dearly loved by her family, daughters-in-law Margaret, Noreen and Liz, sons-in-law Micheál, Donal, John and Pat, much loved nan of Kevin, Sharon, Adrian, Kieran, Conor, Niall, Trevor, Micheál, Laura, Elaine, Donal, Niamh, Shaun, Conor, Aoife, Meabh, Sara and Jodie and great grand nan of Anthony, Oliver, Mia, Hollie, Danny, Lorcan, Chloe, Josh, Éabha and the late baby Aaron. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many great friends. Predeceased by her brothers Mick and John and her sisters Nora Chris Guerin and Mai O'Connor.

"May Mairead Rest In Peace"