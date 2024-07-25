Mairead Doyle née O'Connor, Ashgrove, Kenmare; In her 92nd year. Peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff in the Palliative Care Unit in Bantry General Hospital and in the presence of her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Joe and son Diarmuid and her siblings Cormac, Maura, Eileen and Frances. Loving mother of Joe, Mary, Ann-Marie and Liam and sister of Tom, Liam, Anna and Betty. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her daughters-in-law Mary, Sheila and Sinéad, her sons-in-law Pierre and Christy, her 19 grandchildren and one great grandson Liam Óg, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Thursday (July 25th) from 6pm - with Rosary at 8pm.

Requiem Mass for Mairéad will take place on Friday (July 26th) at 11am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare, which will be livestreamed on https://mcn.live/Camera/holy-cross-cathloc-church - followed by burial in Old Kenmare Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu to Bantry Palliative Care Unit https://www.idonate.ie/bantryhospiceand Kenmare Community Care, Taobh Linn https://www.kenmarecommunitycare.com.

Mairéad’s family would like to thank the staff at Kenmare Nursing Home, Killaha, for the exceptional care and kindness over the past three years.

To offer a message of sympathy to Mairéad’s family, please use the “Condolences” link below.

Mairéad’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.