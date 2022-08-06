Mairéad Casey

Black Valley, Beaufort, Kerry and formerly of Kilgarvan.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Beaufort. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort. The Requiem Mass for Mairéad will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-marys-beaufort No flowers by request, donations if desired to Kerry Parents and Friends. If you wish to offer your condolences online, please click on the link below.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family and the staff and residents at Glebe Lodge, Castleisland. Beloved daughter of the late Michael and Nora and much loved sister of Jackie, Pat, Dan and Agnes. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, sisters-in-law Esther, Eileen and Breda, her brother-in-law Austin, nephew, nieces, relatives, the staff and residents at Glebe Lodge and her good friends.

"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"