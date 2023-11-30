Mai (Mary) Shanahan née Godley, Tubrid more Ardfert and late of Ballylongane, Ballyheigue
Reposing at Hartnetts funeral home Ballyheigue on Friday from 6-8pm
Requiem mass for Mai (Mary) Shanahan née Godley will take place on Saturday at 2pm in St Brendan’s Church, Ardfert
Burial afterwards to The Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.
Mass will be live streamed on dioceseofkerry.ie
Enquiries to Hartnett's Funeral Home
