Mai (Mary) Shanahan née Godley, Tubrid more Ardfert and late of Ballylongane, Ballyheigue

Reposing at Hartnetts funeral home Ballyheigue on Friday from 6-8pm

Requiem mass for Mai (Mary) Shanahan née Godley will take place on Saturday at 2pm in St Brendan’s Church, Ardfert

Burial afterwards to The Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

Mass will be live streamed on dioceseofkerry.ie

Enquiries to Hartnett's Funeral Home