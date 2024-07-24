Mai Hickey (née Corridan), Knockalougha, Knocknagoshel, Co. Kerry, formerly of Knockmeal, Abbeyfeale, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff at Áras Mhuire Nursing Home Listowel, on Thursday, 25th July 2024.

Mai, devoted wife of the late Christy, is very sadly missed by her loving son Frank, daughters Liz, Margaret, Joan, Anne and Marie, sons-in-law Andy, James and Andrew, Margaret’s partner Gerry, daughter-in-law Kathleen, grandchildren Siobhán, Denis, Deborah, John, Laura, Gavan, Paul, Noelle, Charlie, Lisa, Aoife, Jamie, Conor, Dylan and Leona, great-grandchildren Evan, Isla, Fionn and Max, brother Joe, sister-in-law Catherine, nephews, nieces, all her other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale (V94 AK44) on Friday, 26th July from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.

Funeral cortége will depart her daughter Marie’s home in Knockalougha on Saturday, 27th July at 10.30 a.m. on route to St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Interment afterwards in Springmount Cemetery Duagh.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on:

https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh

Advertisement

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Áras Mhuire.