Mai Carr née Collins, Ahalahana, Moyvane and late of Ballygoughlan, Glin, Co. Limerick. Peacefully, on November 26th, 2023, at University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by her husband Mick, parents William and Nora, brother Sean, sisters Anna and Sr. Sheila. Mai will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Breda, son Michael, son-in-law Willie, grandchildren Michael, Dan, Jane and Michelle, sisters Josephine (Walsh) and Francis (Walsh), brother-in-law Maurice, sister-in-law Julia, nephews, nieces, extended family, exceptional neighbours (Catherine, Cal, Noreen, Michael, Eddie and Betty) and a large circle of friends. MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Tuesday evening from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Wednesday morning at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Mai being celebrated at 11.30 am, followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane. No flowers, please.