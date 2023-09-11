The death has occurred of MAGGIE {MARGARET} FEELY (née McMAHON)

Pre-deceased by her brothers Ted and Paudie

Maggie passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the community at Aperee Living, Camp.

Maggie is the beloved sister of Patsy, Andy and Vincent.

She will be sadly missed by her sister and brothers, brother-in-law Patsy, sisters-in-law Eleanor, Carmel and Brenda, nephews Liam, Andrew, Stephen, Paul, Luke and David, nieces Noreen, Fiona, Karen and Vanetia, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, extended family, the community of Aperee Living Camp, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee from 6.00PM to 7.00PM on Wednesday evening. Funeral arriving to St. Our Lady and St Brendan’s Parish Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 10.30AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Maggie’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

www.stbrendansparishtralee.net

Maggie’s family also wishes to acknowledge the professionalism and kindness of the team from the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry for the excellent care and compassion shown to Maggie.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry at the following link: Kerry Hospice Foundation | Suiamhneas Centre | Tralee