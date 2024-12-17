Maeve O’Connor; 15th December 2024, Bayside, Sutton, Dublin and formerly of Causeway. Peacefully in St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown with her family by her side. Predeceased by her parents Chris and Bridget, sisters Sheila and Eileen and her cousin Eamon. Maeve will be very sadly missed by her niece Bríd, nephew Paul, cousins Dermot and Maureen, brother-in-law Bernard, extended family, wide circle of friends and her great neighbours.
May she rest in peace
Reposing at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown D15 DE98 on Wednesday evening 18th December from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Resurrection, Bayside D13 AY04 arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to, St. Francis Hospice
The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Thursday morning 19th December at 10am via the following link.
Church of the Ressurection, Bayside
