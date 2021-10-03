Madeline O'Connor Woulfe, 'Sunville', Clogher, Ballymacelligott.

Peacefully on October 3rd 2021, after a long illness bravely borne, in the presence of her daughter Mari, in the excellent care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry. Beloved daughter of the late Seamus and Madge and dear sister of the late Mike. Sadly missed by her heartbroken daughter Mari, brothers Denis and J.J., sisters Elma and Pauline, her adored nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, all extended family, relatives, neighbours, her Eircom work colleagues and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence this evening (Tues Oct 5th) from 4pm to 7pm for family & friends.

Removal from her residence on Wednesday mornignn at 10.3-0am arriving at Clogher Church for requiem mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery.

The mass will be live streamed on the Ballymacelligott Community Alert Facebook page.

Family Flowers only.

Donations if desired to the Kerry Hospice c/o Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland.