The death has taken place of Madeline Fitzmaurice (née Flaherty) Billow Bank, Sandhill Road, Ballybunion and formerly of Baltovin, Ardfert. Peacefully at Our Lady of Fatima Nursing Home Tralee. Predeceased by her husband, Anthony (Tony) Fitzmaurice and her sister Betty Flaherty. She is deeply regretted by her brother D.J., sister-in-law Elizabeth, nephews and nieces Robert, Tony, D.J., Siobhan, Eilish, Mairead, cousins Denis Flaherty, Kathleen and Bill Fitzmaurice (UK), grand nieces and grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. She is also fondly remembered by her former colleagues at Kerry County Council.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Monday 24th July from 7.45 - 9.00pm. Requiem Mass will take place in St. John's Church, Ballybunion on Tuesday 25th July at 2.00pm followed by burial immediately afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery.

Advertisement

For those unable to attend, mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion.