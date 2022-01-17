Advertisement

Madeline Dunne née O’Hanlon

Jan 18, 2022 09:01 By receptionradiokerry
Madeline Dunne née O’Hanlon, Farmer’s Bridge, Tralee and late of Market Place, Tralee.

Reposing at the "Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday, from 7.00pm to 8.00pm.  Funeral cortége leaving Hogan's Funeral Home on Thursday, at 9.15am, arriving at St. John's Church, Tralee at 9.30am for 10.00am Requiem Mass, which will be live streamed on www.stjohns.ie
Burial afterwards in the New Rath Cemetery.  House strictly Private.  Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to 'Artrisis Ireland' c/o Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee.

