Lynsday (Helen) O'Donoghue (née Ryan), Coracow, Headford and late of Dalton's Avenue, Killarney.

On July 4th 2022, beloved wife of the late Denis (Denny), predeceased by her brother Kieran. Very sadly missed by her loving family son Kenneth, sister Marie, brothers Terry, Michael and Aidan, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends R.I.P.

Reposing at her residence (V93 P6N4) this Tuesday (5th July) from 4pm to 7pm. House strictly private on Wednesday morning. Funeral arriving to St. Agathas Church, Glenflesk on Wednesday (6th July) at 10.30am for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killaha Cemetery.

Requiem mass will be lived streamed on Glenflesk parish Facebook page or www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/glenflesk

May Lynsday Rest In Peace

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the

Oncology Unit at UHK.