Lydia Costello, of Kilfergus, Glin, Co.Limerick
Survived by her parents John and Carole of Costello Aluminium and siblings Justin, Barclay, Abigail, Hayden, Oakley Amelia and Elena.
Reposing at her home in Glin, V94 S8YA from 5pm on Monday 10th March
Requiem for Lydia Costello will take place in the church of the immaculate conception Glin on Tuesday 11th March at 12 noon.
Followed by burial at Kilfergus Cemetery Glin
