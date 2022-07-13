Luke Mullally

Deceased Address: Brandon, Tralee, Co. Kerry. Eircode

Reposing at home in Brandon (Eirecode V92 YVOO) on Tuesday, 26th July 2022, from 3.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral cortege departing his family home on Wednesday, 27th July at 9.15am for Requiem Mass in St. Brendan's Church, Cloghane at 10.00am, followed by cremation in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy at 4.00pm.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to the Irish Community Air Ambulance - We Bring Hope

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory or Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.

Luke Mullally, Brandon, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died on Friday, 22nd of July 2022. Loved son of Margaret and Paul, treasured brother to Jayne and Michael, cherished grandson of Joyce and beloved partner to Shauna. Sadly regretted by his aunties, uncles, cousins and friends.