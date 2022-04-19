Lucy Mc Kenna née Lovett, Lougher, Annascaul.
On the 19th of April 2022 peacefully at her home and surrounded by her loving family, Lucy. Sadly missed by her sons Tom, John, Mike and Pat, daughters Mary, Eileen and Tina, sister Eileen, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters in law Nora, Helen, Mary and Denise, sons in law Tommy, Paudie and Stephen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. R.I.P.
Reposing at her home V92YRR8 on Thursday 21st April from 5pm to 8pm.
Remains to arrive Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul on Friday afternoon for 2.30 p.m. Requiem Mass https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/paroiste-naomh-muire-dingle mobile camera tab followed by interment in Ballinclár Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Recommended
Limerick Chamber urges department to divert some Dublin flights to KerryApr 19, 2022 17:04
North Kerry nursing home in breach of fire regulationsApr 20, 2022 08:04
Green energy company to create 40 jobs in Kerry over the next two yearsApr 19, 2022 13:04
Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD calls for extra resources to tackle antisocial behaviourApr 19, 2022 17:04
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to a hit-and-run of 6-year-old boy in TraleeApr 19, 2022 17:04