Lucy Mc Kenna née Lovett, Lougher, Annascaul.

On the 19th of April 2022 peacefully at her home and surrounded by her loving family, Lucy. Sadly missed by her sons Tom, John, Mike and Pat, daughters Mary, Eileen and Tina, sister Eileen, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters in law Nora, Helen, Mary and Denise, sons in law Tommy, Paudie and Stephen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at her home V92YRR8 on Thursday 21st April from 5pm to 8pm.

Remains to arrive Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul on Friday afternoon for 2.30 p.m. Requiem Mass https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/paroiste-naomh-muire-dingle mobile camera tab followed by interment in Ballinclár Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.