Lt. Col. William (Paddy) Leen Sigerson Place, Cahersiveen and formerly of Dublin and Zimbabwe

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home Cahersiveen on Sunday 13th November from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Requiem Mass for William

(Paddy) Leen will take place on Monday 14th November at 2:00pm at the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen with burial afterwards in Relig Chill Fhaoláin.

Enquiries to Garvey Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen

Advertisement

Husband of the late Thalia (nee Clark) much loved father of Marion, Jacqui and Gerard, grandfather of Julia, Richard, Bronwyn and Stuart, great-grandfather of Rebecca, father-in-law to John, Les and Mary, brothers Kevin (USA), Desmond (Canada) and sisters Marguerita (USA) and Renee (Australia) and the late Marie (Ireland) and Margorie (Canada), grandson-in-law Benjamin, nieces and nephews.