Louis Heaphy, 39 Rahoonane, Tralee, Kerry, V92 E6RK
Louis – adored husband of Tracey, cherished son of Louis and Elizabeth and beloved brother of Mary. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family – his wife, father, mother, sister, niece Jessie, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace
Reposing at his residence (V92 E6RK) on Tuesday evening (May 3rd) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. The funeral cortege will depart from his residence on Wednesday afternoon (May 4th) at 3.00pm for burial in New Rath Cemetery.
Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or The Irish Kidney Association via the following links
https://www.kerryhospice.com/contact
