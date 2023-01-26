Louis Barton, Dromore, Farranfore and formerly of Tarbert, peacefully in the excellent care of University Hospital Kerry Palliative Care Team. Deeply regretted by his wife Josephine, his sons Roy, Ivor, Michael, Paul and Killian, his daughters in law Deirdre, Darval, Andrea and Lesley, his grandchildren, his brother and his sisters, brothers in law and sisters in law, relatives, family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing privately at his residence.

Remains arriving at St Gertrude’s Church, Firies, at 10:45 am Saturday, 28th January for requiem Mass at 11 am. Interment afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-gertrudes-church

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, made to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

House private, please.