Lisa Pike (nee Foley) Kilcaragh Lixnaw and Sheffield UK

Requiem mass for Lisa will take place in St. Michael's church, Lixnaw,
at 11.00 a.m. on Friday morning streamlined on churchcarnlive.ie/lixnaw.
The funeral cortege will depart from St. Michael's church at 12.00 noon on route to Kilfeighney cemetery where Lisa will be laid to rest.
House strictly private please.
Advertisement
Enquiries to Buckley/Finucane Funeral Directors, Lixnaw.
Recommended
Tralee is one of eight locations where Enterprise Car Club has launchedOct 13, 2021 13:10
Boil water notice affecting nearly 800 customers in South Kerry still in placeOct 11, 2021 13:10
Tralee Town Centre to be linked to Spa with construction of new greenwaysOct 13, 2021 08:10
Kerry TD calls for modular building to deal with surge in patients at UHKOct 13, 2021 13:10
London's Kerry community devastated by young woman's murderOct 13, 2021 08:10