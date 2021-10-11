Advertisement

Lisa Pike (nee Foley) Kilcaragh Lixnaw and Sheffield UK

Oct 13, 2021 15:10 By receptionradiokerry
Requiem mass for Lisa will take place in St. Michael's church, Lixnaw,

at 11.00 a.m. on Friday morning streamlined on churchcarnlive.ie/lixnaw.

The funeral cortege will depart from St. Michael's church at 12.00 noon on route to Kilfeighney cemetery where Lisa will be laid to rest.

House strictly private please.

 

Enquiries to Buckley/Finucane Funeral Directors, Lixnaw.

