Lisa Broderick of The Cloisters and formerly Lisanearla, Abbeydorney, died peacefully on 18th February 2025, beloved daughter of Jim and Joan and adored mother of Siún, Holly and Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving family, her sisters Deirdre, Fiona, Michelle and Siobhán, brothers James and Eoin, brothers-in-law Andrew, Liam and Don, sisters-in-law Edyta and Rachel, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (20th February) from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Friday morning where the Requiem Mass for Lisa will be celebrated at 11 a.m. (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney). Interment afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.