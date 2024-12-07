Lily (Elizabeth) Moloney (née O'Rourke)

The death has occurred of

Lily (Elizabeth) Moloney nee O’Rourke of Rockpark Avenue, Tralee, Co. Kerry, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on 6th December 2024, beloved wife of the late Tom and dearest mother of Elizabeth, Richard & Tracy.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Ciara, Shane, Lucia & Ella, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law especially Peggy (Godley), nephews, nieces, sons-in-law David & Nicolas, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday (10th December) from 11 to 12.30 pm, followed by private cremation.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.