Lily Anna Sebestova

Nov 17, 2024 08:52 By receptionradiokerry
Lily Anna Sebestova

Lily Anna Sebestova of St. Joseph’s Estate, Spa Road, Tralee, died on 15th November 2024, beloved daughter of Lorraine (née

O’Sullivan) and Jozef, dearest sister of Dean, Jack, Eli, Muireann and Sabhadh.

 

Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her nana Maureen and Babka Anna,her best friend Jamie Lee, her aunts, uncles, her niece Freya, cousins,

relatives and friends.

 

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (17th November) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 10:30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Lily will be celebrated at 11 a.m.(streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

 

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to Oscar’s Kids.

(www.oscarskids.ie)

 

Rest in Peace.

 

 

House Private Please.

Condolences

Paul Senior

Nov 17, 2024 11:16

my thoughts are with you all at this sad time

