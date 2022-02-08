Liam Waldron Clonmore Villas, Tralee

Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee at 09.40AM on Friday morning, February 11th, for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by private cremation.

Liam’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link www.stjohns.ie

House Private Please.

Enquiries to Mc Elligott's Funeral Home

No flowers please, donations if desired to the Kerry Hospice. Liam's family respectfully request that all who will be attending his funeral adhere to social distancing guidelines, wear face coverings and refrain from shaking hands at all times.

Wife Anne, children Sarah, Rachel, Catherine, and William, brother Gerard, sisters Kay, Deirdre and Fiona, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, his aunt Berna, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.