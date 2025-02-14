The death has occurred of Liam Moriarty, The Kerries, Tralee and formerly of Island View, Fenit. Liam passed peacefully in the loving care of the staff in the Scellig Ward, University Hospital Kerry, on the 11th February 2025. Deeply missed by his loving children Mairead, Mary, Padraic, Micheal, Niamh and Nora. Grandchildren Niamh, Saidhbh, Sile, Ailbhe, Alex, Aoibheann, Rae, Rhea and Aaron. Sons and daughter in law, Aidan, Ruairi, Enda and John. Nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Pre deceased by his beloved wife Anne and brothers and sister John, Tom, Mary, Pat, Jim and Michael.

Rest In Peace

Reposing in the Rose Chapel, Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee, on Sunday evening 16th February, from 6.30pm until 8.00pm. Funeral Cortége arriving to St. John's Church, Tralee, on Monday at 11.30am for Requiem Mass for Liam which will be celebrated at 12.00 Noon which will be Live Streamed on www.stjohns.ie Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill. If you wish to leave messages of sympathy to Liam's family, please use the Condolences Link below.

Enquiries to John O' Rahilly Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, 0876865632 or 0667121119.