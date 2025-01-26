Liam Gunn of Ballinclogher West, Lixnaw & Formerly Listowel

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Tuesday from 12.30 to 2p.m. with burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

May He Rest In Peace