Liam Gunn of Ballinclogher West, Lixnaw & Formerly Listowel
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Tuesday from 12.30 to 2p.m. with burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Advertisement
May He Rest In Peace
Recommended
Kerry volunteers thanked by county’s centreJan 26, 2025 13:26
Munster Into Top 8 In URC TableJan 26, 2025 12:59
Flexachem KCYMS Victorious In Men's SuperleagueJan 26, 2025 12:52
Garda patrols in North Kerry to prevent illegal huntingJan 26, 2025 13:22
Fionan Mackessy To Make Hurling Debut For Kilkenny V ClareJan 26, 2025 12:49