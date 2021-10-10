Liam Dinneen, Lee Brook House, Killarney Road, Kenmare and formerly of Dunmanway, Co Cork.
Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Liam’s funeral cortege will leave his home on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to Holy Cross Church Kenmare for 11am Requiem Mass, which will be live streamed on kenmareparish.com
followed by burial in Holy Cross New Cemetery Kenmare. Enquiries to O’Connor’s Funeral Directors, Kenmare
