Liam Dineen, Tullig, Castlegregory; passed away peacefully, on Tuesday the 5th of December, under the care of University Hospital Kerry. Liam will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his heartbroken son Michael, his loving brother Sean and sister-in-law Catherine, nephews Ted, Donie, Sean, Brendan-Patrick, Tim, Pat and Michael, nieces Nora and Patsy, extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours. Liam is predeceased by his wife Mary, brothers Pat Joe, Brendan and sister Bridie. May He Rest in Peace
Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home Castlegregory, Sunday evening, 10th December 2023, from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Liam will be celebrated on Monday, 11th December, at 11.00am in St. Mary's Church, Castlegregory live streamed on hogansfuneralhome.com. Burial afterwards in Killiney Cemetery. House private, please. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to the Palliative Care, Kerry University Hospital.
Enquiries to Sean or John O'Rahilly, Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee.
