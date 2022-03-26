Liam Brassil, Fortwilliam, Ardfert.

Beloved husband of Mary, wonderful Dad to Rose (Dooner), Denis, Billy, Pat and Katie, adored Granda of Annie, Max, Amelia, Daire May, Adam, Caoimhe, Aoife, Mattie and Liam. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters- in- law Lisa, Beccie and Anne Marie, son- in- law Martin, sisters Anne Marie Casey, Josephine Leahy, brother Dan, sisters- in- law, brothers- in -law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, very kind neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence today (Monday March 28th) and tomorrow Tuesday from 3pm-7pm daily. Removal to St Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on:

https://churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney

Donations, if desired, to Brú Columbanus, Cork https://www.brucolumbanus.com/donate/ or to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry.