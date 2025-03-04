Liam Brassil of Caherwisheen and formerly Edward Street, Tralee and Castleshannon, Causeway
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (6th March) from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 9.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Liam will be celebrated at 10 a.m. (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Annagh Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Rosemary Centre, Balloonagh, Tralee (https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/ ), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
May He Rest In Peace
