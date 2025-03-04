Advertisement

Liam Brassil

Mar 4, 2025 15:40 By receptionradiokerry
Liam Brassil

Liam Brassil of Caherwisheen and formerly Edward Street, Tralee and Castleshannon, Causeway

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (6th March) from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 9.30  a.m. where the  Requiem Mass for Liam will be celebrated at 10 a.m. (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Annagh Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Rosemary Centre, Balloonagh, Tralee (https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/ ), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

May He Rest In Peace

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus