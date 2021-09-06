Leslie Benner of Racecourse Road, Oakpark, Tralee and Kerry Motor Works
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (November 28th) from 3 to 5 pm for family and close friends.
Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Leslie will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Ballyseedy Churchyard Cemetery, Tralee.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. House private please.
Beloved husband of Claire and dear father of Stephen, Nicky, Simon, Sarah & Billy.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren, sister Mary Rose, nephews, nieces, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.
