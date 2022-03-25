Leo O' Shea Kenneigh,Waterville,

Reposing today Sunday in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home Waterville from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral mass on Monday at 11am in St Finians Church, Waterville. Burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Kerry Palliative Care.

Enquires to O' Dwyers undertakers Waterville.

Family Information:

Peacefully, surrounded by his beloved family, on 25/03/2022. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Mary, brother Neilus. Deeply missed by his loving wife Colette, son Michael, daughters Aoife and Alanna, adored grandchildren Olan, Aifric and Cuan, daughter-in law Annette, son-in law Oran,brother Mike-Joe and Florie, sisters Meta, Joan, Julie and Bridget, nieces and nephews, sisters in-law, brothers in-law, kind neighbours, cousins and a large circle of wonderful friends.

May Leo Rest In Peace