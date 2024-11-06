Lenore Mulvihill, Amberley, Sunhill, Killorglin.

Peacefully at Sonas Ashborough Home, Miltown Co Kerry. Greatly missed by her loving husband John, daughter Marina, sons Adrian, Conor, Shane and Clive, daughters in law Cliodhna, Poppy and Deirdre, son-in-law Ves, grandchildren Aran, Adam, Jane, Cian, Aine, Charlie, Christopher, Alex, Inés, Alexandra and Leila, brothers Hubert and Willow and sister Mitzi and their partners Maria, Pat, Chris and their families, her extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin (Eircode V93 PK66) on Thursday, 7th November from 4.30pm - 6.30pm.

Arriving at St James’ Church Killorglin on Friday 8th November for Requiem Mass at 10:30am, followed by burial in Ardmoniel Cemetery.

Advertisement

Lenore's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church