The death has taken place of Lena O'Sullivan née Joyce of Beale and formerly of Doon Rd, Ballybunion, in University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by her loving family. Lena is pre-deceased by her parents Mick and Joan Joyce. She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband, Patrick, children, Mikey Pa, Joyce, Chris, Seanie, Gina and JoJo, Mags and Tony, grandchildren, Gracie, Patrick, Brendan, James, Chloe, Kerri, Cassie and Jack, sisters, Mary and Joan Marie, brothers, John, Pat and Mike, sisters-in-law, Margaret, Kitty, Moira, Anita and Pat, brothers-in-law, Eamon and Tom, daughters-in-law, Niamh and Jennifer, sons-in-law, Tim and Lucas, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Wednesday, 17th January, from 4.00-7.00 pm. Lena's funeral cortege will arrive in St John's Church, Ballybunion for Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Thursday, 18th January. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in Kilconly Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion.
