Lena Murphy née Fitzgerald

Lena Murphy (nee Fitzgerald), Knegare, Brosna, Co. Kerry who passed away peacefully at home, in the presence of her family, on Thursday, April 14th 2022.

Lena, wife of the late B.J. and sister of the late Mary and Patsy, is very sadly missed by her sons John, Bartley, Kevin, Tom and Patsy, daughters Carmel, Helena and Breda, sister Kathleen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at O’Donnell’s Funeral Home Brosna on Sunday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.

Requiem Mass on Monday in St. Carthage’s Church Brosna at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on

St. Carthage’s Church Brosna Facebook page.

Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery Brosna.

For those attending the funeral and Requiem Mass please wear a mask.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society