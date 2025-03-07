The death has occurred of Lena (Len) O'Connor (née O'Neill) Carhan Road and formerly of Dooneen, Foilmore, Cahersiveen.

Lena died peacefully at her home on 5th March, 2025. Predeceased by her sisters Mary, Peggy, Kitty and Breda. Sadly missed by her husband Danny, her brother Joseph, sister-in-law Margaret, nieces, nephews, relatives, her wonderful neighbours and numerous friends.

Suaimhneas síoraí di

Reposing at her home in Carhan Road (V23 D925) on Friday 7th March from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving to O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen on Saturday, 8th March for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial and in Relig Cill Fhaolain, Cahersiveen.

The mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Advertisement

Enquiries to Daly's Funeral Directors, Cahirciveen.