Lawrence Sugrue, Rock Road, Killarney and formerly of Gortbee, Beaufort
Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening from 7.15 pm to 8.30 pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 12 noon in St Mary’s Cathedral, Burial afterwards in the Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort. The Requiem Mass for Lawrence will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Cork Kerry Cancer Link Bus. House Private Please.
