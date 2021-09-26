Advertisement

Lawrence (Larry) Walsh.

Sep 27, 2021 08:09 By receptionradiokerry
Lawrence (Larry) Walsh.

Lawrence (Larry) Walsh,    1, Murgasty Road, Tipperary Town and formerly of Knockbrack, Knocknagoshel, Co Kerry.

Advertisement

Funeral mass for Lawrence will take place on Tuesday on at 11am in St Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel followed by burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery Knocknagoshel.  Family flowers only please.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus