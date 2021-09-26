Lawrence (Larry) Walsh, 1, Murgasty Road, Tipperary Town and formerly of Knockbrack, Knocknagoshel, Co Kerry.
Advertisement
Funeral mass for Lawrence will take place on Tuesday on at 11am in St Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel followed by burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery Knocknagoshel. Family flowers only please.
Recommended
Almost 14,000 Kerry households in receipt of fuel allowance last winterSep 27, 2021 08:09
Kerry TD calls for legislation to allow peat harvestingSep 26, 2021 16:09
Kerryman to walk flock of sheep across London Bridge this afternoonSep 26, 2021 13:09
Kerry Lotto player is €250,000 richer todaySep 26, 2021 17:09