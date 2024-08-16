Lawrence ‘Larry’ Carolan, Inchilcullane, Kilcummin and late of the Bronx, New York.
Larry passed away peacefully on the 15th August 2024 in his 88th year in the company of his two daughters Mary Ann and Kathleen in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his cherished wife Sheila, his precious son Raymond, his loving parents Lawrence and Julia and his dear brother Gerald. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his daughters Mary Ann and Kathleen, his much loved grandchildren Claire Kate and Brian and his wife Shannon, sons-in-law Mick McGuigan and Brian Murphy, sister Gloria Hopp, nieces, nephews, extended family, wonderful carers Joan and Ann, kind neighbours and many dear friends.
"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening 18th August 2024 from 7.00pm to 8.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin. Requiem Mass on Monday at 1.00pm followed by burial in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/kilcummin
