Laurence Looby Late of Cnoc Gorm, Tralee, passed away, peacefully, in the love and care of his family and the staff of Signa Care Nursing Home, New Ross, on Friday , July 28.

Laurence is deeply missed by his wife, Kathleen, children David, Richard, Jessica, Brendan and Claire; brothers Kerry and Brendan; sister, Stella; grandchildren Julianna, Cáitín, Daithi, Alexander and Benjamin; cousins; extended family and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Sheila, brothers Frank and Brian, and dear cousins Mary Flanagan and Mary "Camo" McCarthy.

Laurence's funeral Mass takes place on Monday, July 31, at Daniel O'Connell Memorial Church in Cahersiveen at 11 a.m., with burial afterwards in the Holy Cross Cemetery.