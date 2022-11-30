Laurence (Larry) O’Regan of Baltovin, Ardfert, died peacefully, on 29th November, 2022, beloved husband of the late

Doreen and dear father of Adrian and Lorna, brother of the late Vera. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandson Darren, daughter-in-law Blathnaid, Lorna’s partner John, brothers Philip, Peter, Johnny, Michael & Thomas, sisters Joan, Margaret, Elizabeth, Marion & Angela, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Saturday 3rd December from 5:30 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to the Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley on Monday morning at 11:30 am where the Requiem Mass for Laurence will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ardfert-kilmoyley ). Interment afterwards in the new Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to www.kerrycancersupport.com or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.