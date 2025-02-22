Laurence (Larry) Lenihan, Dromtrasna South, Abbeyfeale, passed away peacefully at Beechwood House Nursing Home, Newcastle West on Friday, 21st February 2025.

Predeceased by his mother Margaret, uncle Denis and aunt Mary.

Larry is very sadly missed by all his cousins, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale (V94 AK44) on Monday, 24th February from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.

Requiem Mass for Larry will be celebrated in The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale on Tuesday, 25th February at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link:

https://churchmedia.tv/church-of-the-assumption-abbeyfeale

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery Abbeyfeale.

Larry’s relatives and friends would like to sincerely thank the nurses and staff at Beechwood House Nursing Home for their care of Larry and their kindness to him. Thanks also to Dr. Mary Woulfe, Abbeyfeale.